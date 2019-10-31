More than 10 vehicles involved in crash on Raymond Road, road has reopened
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police have opened up Raymond Road west of Muir Field Road after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday.
Officers and first responders with the Madison Fire Department were at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in this area.
Traffic Update: Avoid Raymond Rd West of Muir Field Rd. MPD and MFD on scene with a multi-vehicle accident. Drive safe.— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) October 31, 2019
The officer in charge said police couldn't confirm the exact number of cars involved, but it was more than 10. There were no injuries.
