More than 10 vehicles involved in crash on Raymond Road, road has reopened

PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle crash on Raymond Road Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Madison police have opened up Raymond Road west of Muir Field Road after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police have opened up Raymond Road west of Muir Field Road after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday.

Officers and first responders with the Madison Fire Department were at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in this area.

Traffic Update: Avoid Raymond Rd West of Muir Field Rd. MPD and MFD on scene with a multi-vehicle accident. Drive safe. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) October 31, 2019

The officer in charge said police couldn't confirm the exact number of cars involved, but it was more than 10. There were no injuries.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.