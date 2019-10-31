BREAKING NEWS

More than 10 vehicles involved in crash on Raymond Road, road has reopened

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 09:08 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:27 AM CDT

Madison police have opened up Raymond Road west of Muir Field Road after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday.

Officers and first responders with the Madison Fire Department were at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in this area.

The officer in charge said police couldn't confirm the exact number of cars involved, but it was more than 10. There were no injuries.

