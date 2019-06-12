Multi-day street closures on near-east side of Madison
MADISON, Wis. - Blair Street and East Wilson Street will experience multi-day closures for construction on the railroad track crossing at that intersection next week.
Wisconsin & Southern Railroad will replace the railroad track crossing at the East Wilson Street and South Blair Street intersection starting on Thursday, June 20.
East Wilson Street will be fully closed starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 between South Franklin Street and South Blair Street. South Blair Street will be fully closed between Railroad Street and Williamson Street starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 22. Both will reopen at around 7 p.m. Sunday, June 23.
Closure maps and detour information can be found on the City of Madison's website.
