Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 151

MADISON, Wis. - All lanes have reopened after a multi-car crash on U.S. 151 Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch was called at 3:37 p.m. for a crash at exit 97 on the east side of Madison.

Officials could not confirm any injuries. In a release, WisDOT said all lanes were blocked while officials responded to the crash. The lanes reopened at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sun Prairie Police Department is handling the crash.

