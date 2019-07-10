Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 151
MADISON, Wis. - All lanes have reopened after a multi-car crash on U.S. 151 Wednesday afternoon.
Dispatch was called at 3:37 p.m. for a crash at exit 97 on the east side of Madison.
Officials could not confirm any injuries. In a release, WisDOT said all lanes were blocked while officials responded to the crash. The lanes reopened at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday.
The Sun Prairie Police Department is handling the crash.
Stick with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates on this crash.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Madison Mallards, who?! Local baseball team to change name for limited time only
Next Story
Man thinks someone is breaking in, fires shots inside home, police say
Local And Regional News
- Man thinks someone is breaking in, fires shots inside home, police say
- Teen driver in stolen vehicle accused of leading UW police on chase faces tentative fleeing charge
- Three 14-year-old boys arrested for stealing car, leading police on overnight chase
- Warren, Sanders, O'Rourke and Castro set for Milwaukee forum
- Antetokounmpo sues over 'Greek Freak' merchandise
- Adams County man arrested for constructing bomb, storing it in shed, police say