Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 151

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 03:52 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 05:47 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - All lanes have reopened after a multi-car crash on U.S. 151 Wednesday afternoon. 

Dispatch was called at 3:37 p.m. for a crash at exit 97 on the east side of Madison. 

Officials could not confirm any injuries. In a release, WisDOT said all lanes were blocked while officials responded to the crash. The lanes reopened at  5:36 p.m. Wednesday. 

The Sun Prairie Police Department is handling the crash. 

Stick with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates on this crash. 

 

