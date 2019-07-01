Rock, mudslide causes train to derail in Grant County, officials say
GLEN HAVEN, Wis. - A mudslide has caused a train to derail in Grant County on Monday, officials said.
The train derailed about 1/4 mile south of Glen Haven, Grant County Emergency Management said.
About 15 train cars were involved, but there is no threat to public safety, according to a Facebook post.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials are assessing the environmental impact, which appeared to be minimal Monday. People are asked to avoid the area, officials said.
The derailment isn't visible from Glen Haven, and the Glen Haven boat landing is closed and inaccessible, emergency management officials said.
The apparent cause of the derailment was a rock and mudslide, according to the post.
