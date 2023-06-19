MADISON, Wis. -- Nearly half of Wisconsin is experiencing a moderate drought, and with little rain in the forecast, conditions look less than ideal for area farmers.
The latest national drought monitor puts all of southern Wisconsin -- except far southern portions of Rock and Green counties -- under the moderate drought category. In June alone, Madison is nearly 2.25" below normal for rainfall, having seen just under an inch of precipitation.
That lack of rain is already being seen in farm fields, where some corn leaves are starting to roll over, an indication of some drought stress.
"It is definitely dry," said Will Fulwider, the regional crop and soils educator for Dane and Dodge County Extension.
The dry spell comes after months of surplus moisture.
"This was the fourth driest May on record for Wisconsin, so that's saying something, that's pretty dry," Fulwider said, "but we're hanging on because we had such a wet January, February, March."
While the ground may be dry, the air has some moisture in it, and that's good news for crops.
"It's humid so there's there's water in the air rather than dry and sucking all that moisture out of the crops. So it's better than a 95 degree dry," Fulwider said.
While the immediate issues aren't pressing, better answers to the issues could come when more rain hits the ground.
"I've been praying for rain for the past, you know, month or so, but really hoping that we get some rain to help to cool us off and get the soils a little bit more moist for kind of cotton crop growth continuing into the next weeks," Fulwider said.