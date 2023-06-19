What impact is this stretch of warm, dry weather having on crops across the region?

MADISON, Wis. -- Nearly half of Wisconsin is experiencing a moderate drought, and with little rain in the forecast, conditions look less than ideal for area farmers.

The latest national drought monitor puts all of southern Wisconsin -- except far southern portions of Rock and Green counties -- under the moderate drought category. In June alone, Madison is nearly 2.25" below normal for rainfall, having seen just under an inch of precipitation.

Weather rain deficit gfx