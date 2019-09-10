Mt. Hope man killed in rollover crash

BAGLEY, Wis. - A Mt. Hope man was killed in a rollover crash Monday night when he failed to manage a curve in the road, police say.

According to a news release, Nathan Wachter, 27, was traveling west on County P when his vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree, resulting in his vehicle rolling several times. Wachter was ejected from the vehicle and pinned beneath it. The Bloomington Fire Department extracted him. He was then taken to the ER in Prarie du Chien, where he was pronounced deceased.

