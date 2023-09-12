Aaron Rodgers injury achilles New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

 Adam Hunger

NEW YORK -- An MRI conducted Tuesday morning confirms New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon during his first offensive series with his new team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and other media outlets are reporting that the MRI confirmed the team's fears, as indicated by Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Monday night, when he said the injury didn't "look good."