New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NEW YORK -- An MRI conducted Tuesday morning confirms New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon during his first offensive series with his new team.
ESPN's Adam Schefter and other media outlets are reporting that the MRI confirmed the team's fears, as indicated by Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Monday night, when he said the injury didn't "look good."
An MRI confirmed today that Aaron Rodgers officially tore his Achilles on the fourth play of his Jets’ career.Rodgers’ season now, officially, is over. There already are questions about whether his Hall-of-Fame career is, too.
Rodgers led the Jets out of the tunnel for the team's Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills, carrying the American flag on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
Rodgers was under center for just four offensive plays, facing intense pass rush pressure from the Bills before getting hurt while being dragged to the ground by Buffalo linebacker Leonard Floyd. Rodgers initially got up from the ground before ultimately sitting back down.
"Concerned with his Achilles. MRI is probably gonna confirm what we think is already going to happen. So prayers tonight, but It's not good."- Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/4CIBk5gV12
He had to be helped off the field when he couldn't put weight on his left leg and was ultimately carted off the field.
Aaron Rodgers’ torn Achilles might be the most devastating injury to a team and fan base in NFL history. There never has been a player who received more off-season hype, who raised another team’s expectations more, who had his season end 4 plays in without ever completing a pass.
Rodgers' injury not only impacts the Jets' chances on the field during a season in which expectations were high, but also affects the compensation the Green Bay Packers will receive from the Jets as part of the trade that sent Rodgers to New York earlier this year.
In addition to a second round pick in the most recent draft, the Jets would have sent the Packers a first round pick in next year's draft if Rodgers played in 65 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps this year. With Rodgers out for the remainder of the season, the Packers will now receive another second round pick from the Jets instead.
When Rodgers was traded to the Jets, he said his intention was to play more than one year with the team, but the severity of an Achilles injury now brings the likelihood of a return next season, when Rodgers would be 41 years old, into question.
