MPD: Woman hit by stolen car, knocked off motorized scooter

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman is recovering after she was hit by a stolen car on Friday and knocked off her motorized scooter.

Police say the woman was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Park and Regent streets when was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

A witness told police the woman had a walk light while she was crossing.

Police say the 61-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with shoulder and neck injuries. She is expected to be OK.

A witness was also able to provide a photo of the car, which included its license plate. Officers traced it back to a car that had been stolen in Fitchburg.

They say three young men were inside and are now trying to identify them.

