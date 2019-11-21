MPD: Woman allegedly steals SUV, runs over owner during robbery

Via MPD

MADISON, Wis. - A Waunakee man suffered minor injuries after he was run over by his own SUV Thursday during a robbery.

According to the Madison Police Department, the victim was driving on the 1700 block of Manley Street on Madison's near east side just before 7 a.m. when he pulled over to write a text.

While the SUV was parked, the driver told police a man holding a knife opened the vehicle's driver's side door and threatened him.

While the two argued outside of the vehicle, a woman allegedly got into the driver's seat and hit the gas. The owner of the SUV fell to the ground and his wrist and leg were run over by the vehicle's tires, police said.

While the victim was on the ground, the man with the knife jumped into the SUV with the woman and drove off, officers said.

While Madison police do not have any suspects identified, officers were able to get two photos from a neighbor during the incident, which police released Thursday.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

