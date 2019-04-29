MPD: Witness tells police suspected impaired driver stops vehicle in middle of traffic

MADISON, Wis. - A Stoughton man is facing his fourth charge of driving while impaired after an incident in Madison on Friday afternoon.

Madison police say a concerned citizen noticed an unconscious driver stopped in traffic, with his foot pressed down on the accelerator and brake, causing a loud revving noise. The driver was at the intersection of Junction and Old Sauk roads.

The Madison Police Department’s public information officer, Joel Despain, says the witnesses opened the driver’s door and pulled is foot off the accelerator. He also turned the car off and removed the keys, Despain said.

Officers arrived and arrested William J. Skinner IV, 30, of Stoughton for his fourth offense of driving while impaired.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.