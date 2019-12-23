MPD: Two vehicles stolen from east side home

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Two vehicles were stolen from a home in Madison early Monday morning, officials said.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, the vehicles were stolen at Paso Roble Way at 1:30 a.m.

Police said they believed the car in the driveway was left unlocked because the owner planned to move it into the garage, but the car was never moved.

The report said the thieves got into the car, activated the garage door opener, entered the home and took keys for both the car in the driveway and another car that was in the garage.

The family's dog alerted the homeowners, which is how they found out both sets of keys were missing.

Officials said one of the vehicles was found through vehicle location at South High Point Road later that morning.

Police are still searching for the second vehicle, and an investigation is ongoing.

