MPD: Teen seeks safety in business, believes she was being followed by strange men

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say a 15-year-old girl sought safety inside a business after she believed she was being followed by strangers Monday afternoon.

The teen was walking in the area of Struck and Seybold streets when she said she spotted two men, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The girl told police one of the men offered to give her a ride home as she walked by. She said she believed one of the men followed her and sought safety in a nearby business, according to the release.

One of the men is described as a chubby white male, wearing white tank top, khaki pants and an old blue baseball cap with a rip on the brim, police share in a release. The girl told police this man was driving a silver Chevy pickup truck with rusty rims and a faint flame detailing printed on the truck.

The other man is described as tall, white male in a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a blue baseball cap that was newer, according to the release.

This investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.



