MPD: Teen nearly hits officer, crashes into squad car

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said an officer had to quickly jump out of the way to avoid being run over last night.

The officer had just talked to the occupants of a car parked in the 5700 block of Raymond Road, according to a release from the Madison Police Department. This is near the Meadowridge branch of the Madison Public Library and the Walgreens on Raymond Road.

Madison police said officers were on the lookout for a Chevrolet Impala that is believed to have struck two teens during an earlier disturbance.

A 16-year-old boy was driving the car and did not listen to orders to turn it off, according to Joel Despain, a public information officer with the department. The teen put the vehicle in reverse, nearly hitting the officer and eventually crashing into his squad car, Despain said.

Several backup officers responded and the driver was arrested for second-degree reckless endangerment for nearly hitting an officer.

One passenger, a 14-year-old girl, was taken into custody for possession with intent to deliver marijuana, according to the release. Despain said the girl was also wanted for two earlier crimes and was arrested for those incidents, as well, on charges of being a party to the crime of robbery and being a passenger in a stolen car.

Another passenger, Deshawn Taylor, 18, of Madison, was taken to the Dane County Jail for bail jumping. He has several open criminal cases, including cases for carrying a concealed weapon, theft and taking and driving a vehicle without consent, according to Despain.

Madison police are looking to see if this incident is connected to one that happened on the east side. East High School’s resource officer put out an attempt to locate a car following a fight that took place near the school, according to police.

Police said that, after that fight, someone drove a car at a boy and pinned another person against a parked car before driving away.

There were no serious injuries and the case remains under investigation, according to the release.

