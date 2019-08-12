MPD: Teen hit by motorcycle, suffers serious head injury

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison teenager was critically injured after being struck by a motorcycle, police said.

The teen was trying to cross East Washington Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

A witness told police the teen darted into the roadway, near Marquette Street, and ran in front of the motorcyclist.

The biker, a 19-year-old from Pardeeville, was wearing a helmet and was not seriously injured in the crash, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Police said he showed no signs of impairment.

The 18-year-old suffered a serious head injury, but is considered stable, according to the release.

The collision is under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.

