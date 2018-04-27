MPD: Shots fired on Madison's far east side

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Shots were fired early Friday morning on Madison’s far east side, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers were called to the McClellan Drive and Kilpatrick Lane intersection, just off Cottage Grove Road, around 2:20 a.m. on Friday. This area of town is just down the road from the East District Police Station and Metro Market.

Several callers reported hearing multiple shots and seeing vehicles speed away from the area, according to a lieutenant with the Madison Police Department.

Officers did not spot any damage during their investigation. There are also no reports of any injuries.