MPD: Several call police after hearing gunshot on north side
MADISON, Wis. - Several people called 911 Tuesday morning after hearing a gunshot on Madison’s north side.
Officers were called out to the 1700 block of Winchester Street around 12:40 a.m., according to a release by the Madison Police Department.
Officers said they found a shell casing in the street.
One caller told police he heard a car speeding down the street around the time of the shooting.
No one was hurt and no property damage was observed, police said.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Sun Prairie alder, residents respond to proposed tax hike for babysitting services at city meetings
- Dodge County inmate who brutally beat another inmate has 8 years added to sentence
- County board's resolution warns journalists on reporting in southwestern Wisconsin
- Sheriff: 'Jane Doe' found murdered in Racine County in 1999 identified, 'suffered horrific abuse'
- Tracks in snow help officers find, arrest burglary suspect, police say
- Driver injured in head-on collision with suspected impaired driver: 'He came straight at me'