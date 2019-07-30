MPD: Several call police after hearing gunshot on north side

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Several people called 911 Tuesday morning after hearing a gunshot on Madison’s north side.

Officers were called out to the 1700 block of Winchester Street around 12:40 a.m., according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Officers said they found a shell casing in the street.

One caller told police he heard a car speeding down the street around the time of the shooting.

No one was hurt and no property damage was observed, police said.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.