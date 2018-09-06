Livestream

MPD responds to reports of man with gunshot wound, 2 suspects on loose

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 12:44 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 01:40 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Police are responding to reports of a shooting and a man with a gunshot wound on Madison's west side.

Officials said the call came in around 12:20 p.m. from the 1100 block of Morraine View Drive.

Officers on scene told News 3 there are two suspects on the loose and they are actively searching for them.

One person suffered an apparent non-life-threatening injury, according to a release from police.

