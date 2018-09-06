PHOTOS: MPD responds to reports of man with gunshot wound, 2 suspects on loose [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - Police are responding to reports of a shooting and a man with a gunshot wound on Madison's west side.

Officials said the call came in around 12:20 p.m. from the 1100 block of Morraine View Drive.

Officers are responding to a shooting at the Crossings at #ElverPark. pic.twitter.com/0SSu4CugrU — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) September 6, 2018

Officers on scene told News 3 there are two suspects on the loose and they are actively searching for them.

One person suffered an apparent non-life-threatening injury, according to a release from police.