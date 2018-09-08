MPD receives donation during Ironman opening ceremony

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department received an over $8000 donation for new equipment at the Ironman triathlon opening ceremony tonight.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated the funds, which will go to Madison police's Special Events Team. According to officials, the unit covers festivals and events like Freakfest and the Mifflin Street Block Party, insuring that the events go smoothly and safely.

The donation will allow the team to purchase state-of-the-art communication helmets that will improve coordination between officers during difficult, crowded events, officials said.

Ironman is just one of over 150 special events that Madison hosts every year, according to officials. Partnerships like this help officers make them all possible.

"We're glad to have people like Ironman here year in and year out," said Madison Police Chief Mike Koval. "Not only for the partnership they they have bred in the community, but obviously this has a huge economic impact on the community. So we want to stay good partners. We are grateful that every year they come in and say, 'What can we do for the community?'"

According to Firehouse Subs, one member of their Wisconsin leadership competes in the Ironman himself, which is why the ceremony was a good time to present the donation.