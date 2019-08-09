MPD: Phony $20 bills pop up at Madison coffee shop, grocery store

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating two cases involving the use of counterfeit money.

Two fake $20 bills were passed at a coffee shop and a grocery store in town, according to a tweet by the Madison Police Department.

The word "replica" appears on the bottom right-hand corner of the bills.

Madison police are reminding business owners to be mindful of fake bills.

