MPD: Phony $20 bills pop up at Madison coffee shop, grocery store
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating two cases involving the use of counterfeit money.
Two fake $20 bills were passed at a coffee shop and a grocery store in town, according to a tweet by the Madison Police Department.
The word "replica" appears on the bottom right-hand corner of the bills.
Madison police are reminding business owners to be mindful of fake bills.
Downtown business owners beware: two phony $20 bills passed at— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) August 9, 2019
a couple of Central District locations this morning – a coffee shop and a grocery
store. Bottom right hand corner of bills' front has the word "replica." pic.twitter.com/3yfJCxHPpY
