LIVE NOW

News 3 Now Live at Four

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

MPD: One person shot in attempted homicide at BP gas station

By:

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 07:32 AM CST

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 07:32 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating an attempted homicide at a BP gas station late Christmas Eve.

According to the incident report, officers were sent to the BP at 4501 Verona Road at 10:04 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

Police said officers saw evidence and video footage of a shooting that happened at the gas station.

Authorities said a victim arrived at a hospital with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound shortly after police received the call. The victim was treated and later released. 

Madison Police Department's violent crimes unit helped officers and spoke with the victim involved.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration