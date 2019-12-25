MPD: One person shot in attempted homicide at BP gas station

File photo

File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating an attempted homicide at a BP gas station late Christmas Eve.

According to the incident report, officers were sent to the BP at 4501 Verona Road at 10:04 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

Police said officers saw evidence and video footage of a shooting that happened at the gas station.

Authorities said a victim arrived at a hospital with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound shortly after police received the call. The victim was treated and later released.

Madison Police Department's violent crimes unit helped officers and spoke with the victim involved.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.