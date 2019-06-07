MPD officer on 'restricted duty,' Koval talks excessive use of force allegations involving teen
MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police Chief Mike Koval spoke publicly Thursday following accusations of excessive use of force involving his officers. A leaked video shows officers punching a teenager, who was going through a mental health crisis, multiple times on Monday.
"The video narratives do not tell the entire tale of the tape. We don't have any audio, we don't have a seamless beginning, middle, and end," Koval said.
Koval said the officer at the center of this now on “restricted duty” as both an internal and external investigation move forward. He is a sergeant within the department.
The video shows officers responding to the home of a 17-year-old Madison boy. The teen was experiencing a mental health emergency, and officers were called to help transport him to the hospital. He reportedly exhibited threatening behavior and was restrained and punched multiple times by officers.
The boy is black, and many social media comments about the incident center on that. However, Koval said this is not an issue of race.
“I don’t think we can call this a question of race. What was the behavior the subject showed? Was the officer’s behavior consistent with the training they are supposed to get? The race issue is the subliminal in everyone’s mind, but I hope that ultimately, we are looking at this based on the objective reasonableness of the facts,” Koval said.
The Madison Police Department launched an internal investigation prior to the video becoming public.
"It's a 360 degree assessment of what occurred so they'll review all the reports. They'll interview all the officers. They may re-interview the officers if they have additional questions and any other party that is present," Jim Palmer, the executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association said.
Koval is also having a third party review the incident, given the intense scrutiny the department has received as a result. It's unclear when either investigation will wrap up.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other city leaders have called the incident disturbing.
A family spokesperson for the teen involved described the video as violence against a black child.
