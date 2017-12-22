MPD officer, K-9 not injured in chain-reaction crash, officials say
MADISON, Wis. - No one was injured in a chain-reaction crash Thursday involving a Madison police officer and her K-9 partner, according to a release.
The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on South Gammon Road near the Beltline when a driver looked over her shoulder to make a safe lane change and traffic in front of her stopped, officials said. The woman did not have time to stop before striking an SUV, which crashed into the officer’s squad car.
The officer’s squad car was pushed into an SUV that was in front of it. Both vehicles sustained significant damage, and the squad car was totaled, officials said.
K-9 Falko and Officer Sarah Boespflug were not injured in the crash. Boespflug was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, according to the release.
The driver of the car that initiated the chain-reaction crash was cited for inattentive driving, police said.
