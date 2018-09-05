News

MPD: Officer involved in shooting over weekend on administrative leave

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 09:13 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 09:18 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say the officer involved in a shooting over the weekend on Madison's east side has been with the department since 2002.

Officials responded Saturday afternoon to a disturbance call on Upham and North streets. The caller later reported being physical assaulted by the suspect.

Police said the 35-year-old man ran off.  When officers located and approached him, the man reportedly pulled out a knife and made threats. One of the officers then shot the suspect. 

Madison police have identified the officer as Christina Hill. She has been with the department since May of 2002. Hill was assigned to patrol in the MPD’s North District, but she is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The man was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound.  

