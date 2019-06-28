MPD: Officer injured while conducting a welfare check

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison police officer was injured Friday morning while conducting a welfare check on Regent Street, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Officers were sent to an area near Madison West High School after someone called 911 concerned about a family member with a history of mental illness, according to the release.

The department did not release details about the officer’s injuries, but said the suspect was taken to a hospital where he will be evaluated for mental health needs.

It is unclear at this time if that person will face any charges.



