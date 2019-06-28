MPD: No injuries reported after shots fired incident on southeast side
MADISON, Wis. - Anyone with information about a shots fired incident on the southeast side is being asked to contact the Madison Police Department.
Officers were called out to the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive around 12:30 a.m. Friday. They spotted evidence of shots fired, according to a release by the department.
There have been no reports of any injuries or property damage, Lt. Reginald Patterson said.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Madison police or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers program at 608-266-6014.
