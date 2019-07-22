MPD: Man told officers he was victim of random shooting, doctors say otherwise
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The 38-year-old man told officers he was the victim of a "random" shooting, according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department.
Officers checked at the park the man mentioned and no one saw anyone get shot, Despain said.
Doctors told investigators the wound appeared to be self-inflicted and was likely caused by an accidental discharge of a gun.
