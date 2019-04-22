MPD: Man shot in face on Saturday expected to survive

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the face early Saturday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. inside an apartment building on the 600 block of East Johnson Street.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old man, had several friends over. Police say the group was playing around with the victim’s gun, when it discharged, hitting the victim in the face.

The victim is in critical condition but is expected to survive, officials said Saturday.

Police are investigating the shooting. Authorities said all the individuals involved in the incident have been contacted, but no arrests have been made.

