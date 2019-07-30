News

MPD: Man arrested for chasing people with knife on State Street

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 02:00 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A man, accused of chasing several people on State Street with a knife, was arrested Friday night, police say.

A man called 911 after noticing the incident, according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department.

The man told officers the suspect got on a bus after the chase, DeSpain said.

Officers pulled David B. Kelly, 58, off a bus, near the intersection of Main and King streets, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. Police said he had two knives in a sheath.

Both knives were confiscated, DeSpain said. 

Kelly was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed and a probation hold.

 

