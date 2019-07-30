MPD: Man arrested for chasing people with knife on State Street

MADISON, Wis. - A man, accused of chasing several people on State Street with a knife, was arrested Friday night, police say.

A man called 911 after noticing the incident, according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department.

The man told officers the suspect got on a bus after the chase, DeSpain said.

Officers pulled David B. Kelly, 58, off a bus, near the intersection of Main and King streets, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. Police said he had two knives in a sheath.

Both knives were confiscated, DeSpain said.

Kelly was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed and a probation hold.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.