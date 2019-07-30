MPD: Man arrested for chasing people with knife on State Street
MADISON, Wis. - A man, accused of chasing several people on State Street with a knife, was arrested Friday night, police say.
A man called 911 after noticing the incident, according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department.
The man told officers the suspect got on a bus after the chase, DeSpain said.
Officers pulled David B. Kelly, 58, off a bus, near the intersection of Main and King streets, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. Police said he had two knives in a sheath.
Both knives were confiscated, DeSpain said.
Kelly was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed and a probation hold.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Police: Armed robber makes off with victim's personal items on Buckeye Road
Next Story
Cheers to Lingonberry Llama in Belleville, where everybody knows your name
Local And Regional News
- UW police investigate theft-from-auto incidents at University Hospital
- Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway celebrates 100 days in office. Here's what she's done on campaign issues.
- 911 service restored to Green Lake County area
- Sheriff: Horse, buggy roll over into ditch, 10-month-old infant among victims
- Possible 2020 redistricting, annexation coming: Survey asks how to make city govt. more accessible
- Milwaukee man charged in road-rage shooting that wounded a 5-year-old girl