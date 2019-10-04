MPD: Madison man arrested after road rage incident with bicyclist, threatening to beat up officers

Dane County Sheriff

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department says a man is facing battery charges after a road rage related fight with a bicyclist Thursday night.

Malik Watson, 27, of Madison, was arrested on several charges, including battery, disorderly conduct and threatening a police officer.

Around 11:45 p.m., a bicyclist said they were traveling on West Gilman Street near State Street when Watson revved the engine of his vehicle, sped up and nearly hit them.

Police say the incident motivated the bicyclist to make an obscene gesture toward Watson.

The victim told police officers that after the victim made the gesture, Watson parked his vehicle, got out of it and punched the victim several times in the head.

According to police, the fight was broken up by a passerby who witnessed the incident.

Officers said upon his arrest, Watson called them "weak" and threatened to "beat" them up.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries but did not go to a hospital.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.