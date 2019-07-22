MPD hosts Good Neighbor Night to work with residents on cutting down on property crime

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is working with residents to cut down on neighborhood property crime, which is up during the summer months. The department is hosting an event called Good Neighbor Night Monday at the Midtown Police Station. The event is meant to bring neighbors and police together to talk about simple changes everyone can make to cut down on residential crime.

"This Good Neighbor Night is going to be mostly about other neighbors talking about what they are seeing at night and what they are doing in their particular neighborhood to make it safer for everyone to live, work, and play," said Officer Tyler Grigg.

The event is part of a larger MPD initiative called Good Neighbor Project. Good Neighbor Project is the Madison Police Department's community safety program, but officers say it is much more than just a neighborhood watch group. Officers said they are seeing an uptick in open garage door thefts where residents are leaving garage doors open, inviting thieves to steal items in garages.

As part of the Good Neighbor Project, MPD is encouraging residents to get a "garage buddy," a neighbor who has your cellphone number and can text or call you when you've left your garage door open.

"Our patrol officers are great at responding to calls to service throughout this city but nobody is as familiar with your neighborhood, your street, your house, your neighbor next to you than you and your neighbors, so having someone there to look out for you is huge," Grigg said.

Good Neighbor Night is at the Midtown Police Station from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m It is free and open to the public. Attendees will learn about the most common types of property crimes in Madison and low-cost tips to deter thieves.

