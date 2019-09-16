MPD: Felon arrested for possessing gun following incident in downtown parking garage

MADISON, Wis. - A Stoughton man was arrested after an incident inside a downtown parking garage, police said.

Early Saturday morning, officers were on patrol inside the State Street Campus Garage when they noticed an interaction between a man and another person.

One of the men was holding a shiny object in his hand, which he moved inside his jacket and near the small of his back, police said.

According to a report by the Madison Police Department, the man looked out, saw the officers and asked his friend "are those cops?"​​​​​​ before getting back into a car.

The man got out a short time later and walked out of the parking ramp with his friend.

Officers looked into the parked car and spotted a handgun handle sticking out from beneath the driver's side floor mat, according to the release.

Officers located the driver near State Street.

Dwayne J Pickens Jr., 31, of Stoughton, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.

