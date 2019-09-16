MPD: Felon arrested for possessing gun following incident in downtown parking garage
MADISON, Wis. - A Stoughton man was arrested after an incident inside a downtown parking garage, police said.
Early Saturday morning, officers were on patrol inside the State Street Campus Garage when they noticed an interaction between a man and another person.
One of the men was holding a shiny object in his hand, which he moved inside his jacket and near the small of his back, police said.
According to a report by the Madison Police Department, the man looked out, saw the officers and asked his friend "are those cops?" before getting back into a car.
The man got out a short time later and walked out of the parking ramp with his friend.
Officers looked into the parked car and spotted a handgun handle sticking out from beneath the driver's side floor mat, according to the release.
Officers located the driver near State Street.
Dwayne J Pickens Jr., 31, of Stoughton, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Man points gun at woman while brushing his teeth during road rage incident, police say
Next Story
Wisconsin ranked first as least underpaid state in US in new study
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin ranked first as least underpaid state in US in new study
- Man shot and killed brother in hunting-related incident in rural Dodge County, authorities say
- Delays expected on I-39/90 southbound near Beloit
- Dane County Humane Society running $5 cat adoption special
- Police: Man arrested after victim's family confronts him while he was stealing from car
- Monona man arrested on suspicion of sixth OWI