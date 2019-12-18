MPD: Detective develops probable cause to arrest escaped Dane County inmate for robberies

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison police detective has developed probable cause to arrest an escaped Dane County Jail inmate in connection with a credit union robbery last week, officials said.

An incident report from the police department said SWAT members helped with taking Rondino S. Fleming, Jr., 27, into custody Friday. He was arrested on an unrelated charge at the time.

The report said Fleming was still associated with the credit union robbery as a possible suspect.

A news release from the Fitchburg Police Department said Fleming was also identified as being involved in a robbery at the Associated Bank in Fitchburg last week.

Police said the investigation has gotten to a point where there is probable cause to arrest Fleming for robbery of a financial institution.

