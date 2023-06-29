Barnes is one of 53 candidates from around the country to have applied for the job, with six -- including Barnes -- being named as semifinalists who will now go through the department's background check process.
The other semifinalist candidates include: Chicago Counterterrorism Chief Larry Snelling; former Chicago Counterterrorism Chief Ernest Cato III; Street Deputy Migdalia Bulnes; Constitutional Policing and Reform Chief Angel Novalez; and Labor Relations Cmdr. Donna Rowling, the Sun-Times reported.
The paper reported that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has said he wants a superintendent who either works within CPD or someone with department experience, which he says is necessary to boost department morale. Barnes previously worked as director of training and development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago -- his most recent job prior to working in Madison.
Chicago's Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability has until July 14 to pick three finalists for Johnson to consider. From that point, the mayor will have 30 days to make his pick. Chicago's city council will then have 60 days to confirm that choice, according to the paper.
Barnes took over as Madison's police chief in early 2021, just months after the city -- much like many others nationwide -- was shaken by a summer filled with civil unrest and protests, fueled in large part by public dissatisfaction with policing around the country.
Barnes and his family have lived in Illinois for the entirety of his tenure as Madison's top cop.
