Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes (WISC-TV/Channel 3000)

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes has been named as a semifinalist for Chicago's police superintendent position, according to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times.

Barnes is one of 53 candidates from around the country to have applied for the job, with six -- including Barnes -- being named as semifinalists who will now go through the department's background check process.