MPD Burglary Crime Unit helps man find his beloved golf clubs

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department Burglary Crime Unit helped a Madison man find his beloved golf clubs.

Police said he reported a burglary a few weeks ago and was able to provide details about the clubs to police. 

Investigators were able to use the information to track down the clubs' pawn record. 

Authorities returned the clubs to the man on Thursday. 

