MPD Burglary Crime Unit helps man find his beloved golf clubs
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department Burglary Crime Unit helped a Madison man find his beloved golf clubs.
Police said he reported a burglary a few weeks ago and was able to provide details about the clubs to police.
Yesterday, the Burglary Crime Unit was able to return Matt’s beloved golf clubs to him.— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) May 31, 2019
He was the victim of a burglary a few weeks ago, and because Matt reported the incident and provided details about his property to MPD, we were able to track down the pawn record! pic.twitter.com/rab1VxhJNc
Investigators were able to use the information to track down the clubs' pawn record.
Authorities returned the clubs to the man on Thursday.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Documents: Family of Madison woman killed in police response settles for $4.25 million
- What Illinois' legalization of recreational marijuana could mean for the state line
- Wisconsin Army National Guard wins Pentagon environmental award
- Adams-Friendship high school parent alleges teacher sexually harassed daughter
- Court orders Rastafari house founders to stay away from church, THC for personal use
- MPD Burglary Crime Unit helps man find his beloved golf clubs