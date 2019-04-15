MPD: Burglars continue to target off-campus housing areas, steal laptops
Police called to place on Saint James Court
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department says off-campus housing areas continue to be the target for burglars.
On Saturday, officers were called to a home on Saint James Court.
A 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman reported two laptops and other items were taken early Saturday morning after someone entered through a sliding glass door.
