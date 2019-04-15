MPD: Burglars continue to target off-campus housing areas, steal laptops

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department says off-campus housing areas continue to be the target for burglars.

On Saturday, officers were called to a home on Saint James Court.

A 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman reported two laptops and other items were taken early Saturday morning after someone entered through a sliding glass door.

