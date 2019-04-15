BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Notre Dame cathedral's iconic towers have been saved

News

MPD: Burglars continue to target off-campus housing areas, steal laptops

Police called to place on Saint James Court

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 11:43 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 11:43 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department says off-campus housing areas continue to be the target for burglars.

On Saturday, officers were called to a home on Saint James Court.

A 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman reported two laptops and other items were taken early Saturday morning after someone entered through a sliding glass door.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration