Madison
Assignment Editor
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after a stray bullet damaged a bedroom window while two children were sleeping inside.
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Ridge Oak Drive around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday for an initial rpeort of shots fired.
When police got to the scene, they found a home that had been hit by gunfire, including a bullet that got lodged in the bottom of a window.
No one was injured in the shooting, but a woman and her three children were home at the time.
No arrests had been made as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday.,
