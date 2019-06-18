BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: New info concerning a deadly shooting involving an off-duty officer from Racine

News

MPD: Blown tire causes minor crash, leads police to stolen car

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:55 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 10:55 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Two young men took off running after crashing a stolen car in Madison, according to police.

A tire on the Pontiac Vibe popped around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, before it crashed into a curb on the 200 block of Beld Street, near Quann Park and Park Street.

Madison officers contacted the Fitchburg Police Department because the car was reported stolen out of that agency's jurisdiction.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration