MPD: Blown tire causes minor crash, leads police to stolen car
MADISON, Wis. - Two young men took off running after crashing a stolen car in Madison, according to police.
A tire on the Pontiac Vibe popped around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, before it crashed into a curb on the 200 block of Beld Street, near Quann Park and Park Street.
Madison officers contacted the Fitchburg Police Department because the car was reported stolen out of that agency's jurisdiction.
