MPD: Arrest made in attempted homicide case

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 01:45 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a homicide suspect during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Ronald A. Rice Jr., 35, of Oregon, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Mineral Point Road on Wednesday afternoon.

He is accused of shooting a 26-year-old man in the leg last month during a fight inside a North Wickham Court apartment building.

Rice faces tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide,  first-degree reckless endangerment, and felon in possession of a firearm.

