MPD: Arrest made in attempted homicide case
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a homicide suspect during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Ronald A. Rice Jr., 35, of Oregon, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Mineral Point Road on Wednesday afternoon.
He is accused of shooting a 26-year-old man in the leg last month during a fight inside a North Wickham Court apartment building.
Rice faces tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Driver on interstate heads to State Patrol post for passenger in medical emergency, officials say
Next Story
GOP plan would cut income taxes an average of $75, compared to $216 under Evers' proposal
Local And Regional News
- Madison PD utilizes mental health officers to help future calls with people with mental illness
- Larger than-life mural of Chief Black Hawk poised to transform downtown Janesville
- Former Madison police chief appointed to re-formed pardons board
- First 500 kids receive free admission at Goodman Pool
- Ironman deaths unrelated, Dane County authorities say
- 'It can happen to anyone': Police urge residents to lock car doors following thefts