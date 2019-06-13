MPD: Arrest made in attempted homicide case

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a homicide suspect during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Ronald A. Rice Jr., 35, of Oregon, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Mineral Point Road on Wednesday afternoon.

He is accused of shooting a 26-year-old man in the leg last month during a fight inside a North Wickham Court apartment building.

Rice faces tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, and felon in possession of a firearm.

