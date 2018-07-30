Moving on Election Day does not make you ineligible to vote, clerk says

MADISON, Wis. - The August primary falls on move-out day for many downtown Madison residents, but that does not make residents who are moving Aug. 14 ineligible to vote, officials said.

It takes 10 days to establish residence for voting purposes, but generally, voters who move on Election Day or within 10 days of the election will need to vote at their old polling place, according to a release from the city of Madison.

Residents will give poll workers their name and the address they just moved from, since they remain eligible to vote from their former address until they establish residence at their new address, officials said.

University of Wisconsin-Madison or Edgewood College students can choose to register to vote at their campus address or at their parents’ home address as well, according to the release.

If residents are unsure of where they should vote, clerk’s office personnel can help at any in-person absentee voting city, officials said.