MADISON, Wis. -- Moving company TWO MEN AND A TRUCK on Thursday delivered a truckload of supplies to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services for mothers in need.

Crews spent part of the unloading boxes of diapers and toiletries collected as part of the moving company's Movers for Moms drive.

