MADISON, Wis. -- Moving company TWO MEN AND A TRUCK on Thursday delivered a truckload of supplies to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services for mothers in need.
Crews spent part of the unloading boxes of diapers and toiletries collected as part of the moving company's Movers for Moms drive.
Shannon Barry, the group's executive director, said DAIS' budget doesn't allow it to provide things like diapers and sheets to those starting out in their new lives, so partnerships from the community are critical to filling that need.
Many of the people DAIS serves, she added, come to them with only the clothes on their backs.
"This is incredible because I think not only does it provide those critical supplies for people as they're starting their new lives, but it also really demonstrates that domestic violence is a community issue and that this community really cares about making sure that folks are taken care of," she said.
DAIS serves more than 500 women and children in its shelter program each year and numerous others across the community.
The supplies will go directly to families DAIS serves, whether in the community or as they transition out of the shelter, Barry said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is open 24/7 at 800-799-7233. DAIS -- Domestic Abuse Intervention Services -- can be reached by phone at 608-251-4445, by text 24/7 at 608-420-4638 or online at abuseintervention.org.
