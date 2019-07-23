Movies in the Park program named in honor of community advocate

Courtesy of Madison Parks

MADISON, Wis. - The City of Madison has named its free Movies in the Park program in honor of longtime neighborhood organizer and community advocate Sina Davis.

Davis was the main community driver behind the creation and development of the program, a release said.

"I've always wanted to be an asset to my community. I ran the streets a lot, so I figured I could take some of that energy and do it in a positive way," she once said. "I want to let others know that you can build your community. Where you live is all yours and you can make things happen."

In addition to the Movies in the Park program, Davis helped run community projects in the Allied Drive neighborhood, like the Allied Community Cooperative, a local chapter of Mothers in the Neighborhood and the Welcomers Program.

Davis' children, Angel and Qwashi said, "Our mom realized early that she wanted to make a difference in the community and went into action by helping the homeless find housing, providing help for those fighting addictions and showing individuals how they could succeed in life. She truly believes in giving her time because there are so many in need. Our mother's life work in the community has cast an incredible footprint in the town of Madison."

Davis is in hospice, but she still checked to make sure the movies were scheduled this year.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wrote a letter to Davis, recognizing her work for the residents of Madison, particularly for youth, adults and families of color.

Davis' vision pushed the program to spread to nine neighborhoods.

"Sina is such an inspiration to the Allied Drive Neighborhood and has worked tirelessly to improve Allied in so many ways; through the Mothers in the Neighborhood Program or her drive to get the movie nights started here," Katy Farrens, a community leader in Allied, said. :Movies in the Park is now a centerpiece of Allied, bringing out the whole community for a night of fun. Even in Sina's illness she has made sure that preparations are being made for our 2019 Movies in the Park program."

For a full schedule of films in the Sina Davis Movies in the Park program, click here.

