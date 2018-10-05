Mouse couples who communicate well after infidelity are more successful, study says

MADISON, Wis - A University of Wisconsin-Madison study shows that mouse couples who successfully make it through infidelity talk to each other in calm tones.

In an experiment, published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, involving traditionally monogamous California mice, researchers are learning about communication in how mice bond.

California mice bond with their partners until the other dies, the study said. Their cooing, chirping and barking are part of their conversations and are at too high a frequency for humans to hear.

The study paired together 55 male and female mice. By reading body language and vocalizations, the researchers were able to track how the pairs bonded.

"They're making a lot of what we call simple sweeps - which are like quick, one-syllable bird chirps - and more sustained vocalizations, which sound almost like whale noises when they're slowed down enough for a human ear," researcher Josh Pultorak says. "The aggressive vocalizations, the barks, go way down after they know each other."

After the vocalizations became less territorial and more united, the researchers introduced the element of cheating into the equation.

One group of males was moved to live with new females and vice versa, then reunited. One group was separated, but not re-paired. A control group was left alone.

Researchers said that when the cheating pairs were reintroduced, the vocalizations were aggressive, but some still used their pre-infidelity tones.

The mice using their pre-infidelity tones worked out the events of their separation and successfully produced litters.

According to Pultorak, it's unclear what the experiment could mean about human relationships.

"Do they not bark at their partner because they have a stronger bond that's able to withstand the infidelity? Or is it instead a weaker bond, and they don't really care so much about what this other mouse has been doing?" he said. "Maybe they'd be a better match with a different partner anyway, and that's playing into it. We don't yet know that."