Mount Pleasant employee struck by car has died
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Police say a public works employee who was struck by a car while working along a highway in southeastern Wisconsin has died of his injuries.
Authorities say 61-year-old Daniel Huck, from Racine, was employed by Mount Pleasant and was marking utility locations along Highway 31 in the village when he was struck Monday afternoon. He was taken by helicopter to a Milwaukee hospital where he died Monday evening.
Police say the 55-year-old Mount Pleasant woman who hit Huck was cooperative during the investigation.
Local And Regional News
- Poll: Evers has 5 point lead over Walker in governor's race
- Baldwin leads in U.S. Senate race over Vukmir, says MU Law poll
- Green Alert issued for missing Eau Claire veteran
- Mount Pleasant employee struck by car has died
- Consultant finds multiple shortcomings at Wisconsin's crime labs
- Report: UW Chancellor says school could remove athletics program if athletes are paid