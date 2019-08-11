Mount Horeb teens training to become EMTs

MADISON, Wis. - A first-of-its-kind effort between the Mount Horeb School District and Madison College is looking to inspire the next generation of emergency medical technicians.

"I think it's pretty cool because we're 17, but we're doing things adults do professionally," said emergency medical services trainee Max Brinkmann.

The Mount Horeb Fire Department held a fundraiser for nine local teens who will be taking the EMT Basic course this school year.

Two of Mount Horeb firefighter Eric Brinkmann's kids will be in the program this year.

Brinkmann said it will give the teenagers an opportunity to gain some real-world experience.

He also said the biggest problem for EMTs today is the lack of interest younger kids have as older volunteers start to age out.

"We need to expose young people to it," Brinkmann said. "This is a great opportunity for them to give back to their community and get some life skills."

The program has currently raised about $5,000 of its $9,000 goal for the upcoming year.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.