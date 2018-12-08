Mount Horeb School District voices concerns about proposed transmission line

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. - The Mount Horeb School District voiced its disapproval of a proposed transmission line over 100 miles long that would run past the community, citing property value concerns.

The 345-kilovolt Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line would connect Iowa to Middleton, running through Wisconsin's Driftless Area. The American Transmission Co.'s preferred route would see the line follow Highway 151 before turning northbound on Mount Horeb's east side.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission, which is acting as a regulatory agency overseeing the project, opened up a public comment period Friday, allowing individuals and organizations like the Mount Horeb School District to voice their opinions.

"Since it was announced, the district has researched this carefully and looked at what other communities have experienced as a result of similar transmission lines occurring within their own backyards, and we decided to take a stand on this," said district superintendent Steve Solerno.

He said that the transmission line's 175-foot towers have the potential to lower the impacted area's property values, affecting the district's revenues.

"We want to be careful not to share scare tactics, because that's not in our nature," said Solerno. "Rather, we want (people) to understand that if property values are lost, that has an impact on the types of programs we can support our beautiful kids with."

The district cited studies that indicate that newly-constructed transmission lines have the potential to impact property values.

According to the ATC, these studies often don't take other factors such as market conditions into account. They said that their preferred route is designed to cause as little impact as possible.

"We've heard many times that people would prefer if we are making new infrastructure, that we site it where infrastructure already exists. This helps us minimize impacts," said ATC spokesperson Kaya Freiman.

They also emphasized that the project's benefits warrant the construction.

"It allows utilities to buy from other sources. It gives them flexibility. They can buy lower-cost generation where it's cheaper somewhere else. They can also access significant amounts of renewable energy to the west," Freiman said.

The district still has questions about the transmission lines. They say that the towers would inhibit students' ability to learn in the district's outdoor classrooms. To Solerno, there are enough concerns to justify their standpoint.

"The fact that there's no need, that it will impact our students' ability to learn, and third, the potential impact on property values, which are a part of our revenue system in our school district. We absolutely have a dog in this race."

ATC anticipates a decision from state and federal regulators on the project in 2019 or 2020.

