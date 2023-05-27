MOUNT HOREB, Wis. -- On June 4th, SSM Health's Radiation Oncology Cancer Center at Turville Bay will host an event which hasn't happened since before the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual Survivors and Thrivers Ice Cream Social brings together area cancer survivors, loved ones and caregivers to celebrate survivorship.
Rita and Jim Schunk are a couple who attend the social event each year. In 2012, Rita was diagnosed with breast cancer and treated at the Turville Bay facility. In sitting down with News 3 this week, the Schunks shared how the staff at Turville Bay helped get them through the tough time and why they continue going back to the social each year.
"I just went into it thinking, most people who get breast caner survive it," said Rita Schunk. She would find out, going through treating it would be a challenge for her and husband Jim. "When I got cancer we were actually having a long distance marriage," said Rita.
Rita's journey through cancer treatment required chemo, surgery and radiation. With Rita living in Mount Horeb and Jim in Racine something needed to change says Jim who wanted to support her through it all. "That day after we found out that she had cancer," remarked Jim while talking about a conversation he had with his business partner, "I said listen, my wife has cancer. We don't know how bad it is, we don't know what's going to happen yet but, I can't come back to there until this thing is over."
Jim stayed with her through it all. He didn't do it alone though. The Schunks say the staff at SSM Health's Turville Bay center made all the difference. "The people there were just phenomenal during my radiation treatment," said Rita. "The staff there... I get teary eyed just thinking about it."
Dr. Michelle Mackay, MD at Turville Bay Radiation Oncology Center was one of the doctors who treated Rita. She says hearing positive feedback like Rita's is "the highest compliment we can receive." Mackay continued, "I think we attract that personality type in cancer care, I think it's actually kind of some what of a calling," said Mackay.
This years' Cancer Survivors and Thrivers Ice Cream Social will feature various ice cream flavors as well as live music.
