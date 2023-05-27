MOUNT HOREB, Wis. --  On June 4th, SSM Health's Radiation Oncology Cancer Center at Turville Bay will host an event which hasn't happened since before the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual Survivors and Thrivers Ice Cream Social brings together area cancer survivors, loved ones and caregivers to celebrate survivorship. 

Rita and Jim Schunk are a couple who attend the social event each year. In 2012, Rita was diagnosed with breast cancer and treated at the Turville Bay facility. In sitting down with News 3 this week, the Schunks shared how the staff at Turville Bay helped get them through the tough time and why they continue going back to the social each year. 

