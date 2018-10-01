Motorists warned to watch out for deer during October, November

FreeImages.com/Asif Akbar

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials warned motorists Monday to slow down and be alert for deer in the roadways.

October and November are peak months for deer-vehicle crashes, according to a news release.

“The best advice for motorists to protect themselves and avoid hitting a deer is to buckle up, slow down and carefully scan the road ahead,” David Pabst, director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety said in a statement. “Deer can be active any time of day, but especially around dusk and dawn. And if you see one deer cross your path, expect more to follow.”

Wisconsin law enforcement agencies reported 20,521 crashes between deer and motor vehicles last year.

If a collision with a deer is unavoidable, traffic safety officials said the safest option is to stay in your lane and brake firmly.

“If you swerve suddenly, you can lose control, resulting in a more serious crash with another vehicle or a stationary object like a tree or utility pole,” Pabst said.