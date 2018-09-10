Motorist alerts driver of car fire on I-90
MADISON, Wis. - The City of Madison Fire Department officials said a man from South Carolina was traveling westbound on I-90 Saturday night when another motorist was able to alert him that his vehicle was on fire.
When fire crews arrive, they found a pickup truck pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate with fire coming from both the engine and passenger compartments. Fire officials say the driver was not injured.
Firefighters put out the fire and the truck suffered extensive damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Previous Story
Host kicks man out of house party, stabs him during fight, police say
Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next Story
Schimel announces sex assault kit testing complete
Local And Regional News
- 2 found fatally shot in Manitowoc
- Deputies find evidence of meth manufacturing, arrest 2
- Students return to high school where ceiling collapsed
- 1 lane of East Johnson Street in each direction reopens after flooding
- Host kicks man out of house party, stabs him during fight, police say
- Motorist alerts driver of car fire on I-90