Motorist alerts driver of car fire on I-90

File photo

MADISON, Wis. - The City of Madison Fire Department officials said a man from South Carolina was traveling westbound on I-90 Saturday night when another motorist was able to alert him that his vehicle was on fire.

When fire crews arrive, they found a pickup truck pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate with fire coming from both the engine and passenger compartments. Fire officials say the driver was not injured.

Firefighters put out the fire and the truck suffered extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.