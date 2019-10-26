Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries following crash in Monroe County

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a crash in Monroe County Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call at 3:08 p.m. reporting a crash on State Highway 21 at Excelsior Avenue. The caller said a motorcyclist hit a deer and lost control.

The release said the motorcyclist was flown from the scene by Gundersen Air. The highway was closed between County Highway PP and Excelsior Avenue for roughly an hour and a half.

Officials are not releasing the driver's name at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

