News

Motorcyclist seriously injured in I-39 crash near Deforest

By:

Posted: Jul 04, 2019 10:09 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 10:10 PM CDT

DANE COUNTY, Wis. - One motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on I-39 Thursday near Deforest. 

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 4:40 p.m. when traffic started to slow in front of two motorcyclists. One of them lost control and crashed into the other. 

A 66-year-old man from Indianapolis was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other rider, a 42-year-old man from Noblesville, Indiana, was not injured. 

The crash is under investigation. 


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration